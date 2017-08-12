Anna Paquin reveling in BBC boob

Anna Paquin
Posted by Cover Media on August 12, 2017 at 9:00 am
The Piano star's racy sex scene featured in the background of a BBC News program this week.

Oscar winner Anna Paquin is thrilled her boobs were responsible for a recent BBC News scandal.

Broadcasting bosses at the British television network boobed earlier this week when a reporter behind a news anchor was spotted watching a woman remove her bra on a computer screen.

The footage quickly went viral and, upon further inspection, it was revealed the clip was a scene from Paquin's TV vampire drama True Blood.

The 35-year-old had a good chuckle about the BBC boob on Friday (11Aug17), tweeting: "MY BREASTS!! SO FUNNY ON SO MANY LEVELS. Now that I know what u guys were talking about this (is) some of the funniest s**t I’ve seen in a while!!! Thanks for the giggle! #FreeTheNipple."

She added: "ya know you’ve made (it) when... your t*ts photo bomb the news at 10."

Her co-star in the scene, Robert Kazinsky, also had a laugh at the BBC's expense tweeting: "Thankfully it's a shot of you and not my tombstone tied donut eating belly... She doesn't appreciate donuts. Which was my downfall, with nobody to share my weakness I ended up really quite fat."

Paquin's actor husband Stephen Moyer, who also appeared on True Blood, found the whole thing hilarious too, adding: "This is amazing and making me very happy...," adding, "Which scene is it? They have annoyingly blurred it out."

BBC bosses are reportedly investigating the matter after critics asked how a newsroom reporter could be seen checking out racy True Blood footage in full view of the cameras.

