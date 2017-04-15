Anne Hathaway: ‘Pregnancy made me more chilled’

Share

Anne Hathaway likes things to move fast now she’s a mother to son Jonathan.

Anne Hathaway didn’t anticipate how “chilled” she’d feel when she fell pregnant.

The 34-year-old actress gave birth to hers and husband Adam Shulman’s first child Jonathan in March 2016 and the life-changing experience has had a big impact on her personality and priorities in life, some of which surprise her.

“I don’t like moving slowly anymore. You want things to move quickly so you can get home. You want to be able to go there and do your job, but your job can’t be everything,” she told Under the Radar. “I wasn’t expecting how chill I became because I’ve always been a fairly tightly-wound person, and the second I got pregnant I took a deep breath and stayed there.”

It’s a good thing Anne remained relaxed at this time in her life as she was busy filming her upcoming movie Colossal while with child, recently admitting she had to take things easy on the stunt front during production. Focused on a monster destroying South Korea, the brunette beauty plays Gloria, a journalist with a drinking problem.

Discussing what attracted her to the character, Anne admitted, “I have a lot of addicts in my life I feel tender affection for.”

“I love when movies present the opportunity to take groups that have been stigmatized, groups that have been looked at with very hard hearts, and I love going inside them to show the human side,” she added. “I look and say that’s me in there on some level, and now maybe it’s my son, and I want everyone to be treated with love.”

While she admits she doesn’t know how the feature, also starring, will be received Anne insisted she doesn’t take it personally when one of her films doesn’t do well. She also hopes her variation of film roles, from her Oscar-winning turn as prostitute Fantine in Les Miserables to the boss of a company in The Intern, will encourage others to take risks.

