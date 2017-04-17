Anne Hathaway apologizes for criticizing Pinterest planners

  • Home
Anne Hathaway
Posted by Cover Media on April 17, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The actress admits her crafting skills leave much to be desired.

Anne Hathaway personally apologized to fellow actress Brie Larson after jokingly taking aim at party planners like the Room star's mother.

The Les Miserables star had a little rant about professional party planners during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after struggling to replicate ideas from social app Pinterest for her son Jonathan's first birthday bash in late March (17).

"I made the mistake... I went on Pinterest and looked at other people's one-year-old parties," she explained. "It's not fair what some people do. Party planners have children, which is definitely not fair. Think about it. They blow it out (go over the top and post pictures online)."

Anne and her husband Adam Schulman ended up throwing a more casual affair with a simple rainbow theme for their little boy, but she subsequently felt terrible about her TV comments after learning Brie's mom is the perfect example of parents who love to plan elaborate parties for their children.

"I have to apologize to the party planner moms on Pinterest because I saw Brie Larson the other day and she told me that her mom was a party planner," she told breakfast show Good Morning America on Monday (17Apr17). "So I was like, 'Oh, I kinda threw shade (criticized) at your mom then! I'm sorry!'. So I apologized to Brie and her beautiful mom.

"Shout-out to all the moms who are so good (at crafting)," Anne added as she explained her lack of creativity in that department. "I am not, that's not me. I'm good at creating very loving messes, and so this birthday was no different."

© Cover Media

