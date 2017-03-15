Anne Hathaway: 'My husband's love changed me'

Share

The actress insists it is important for women to support each other.

Anne Hathaway credits her husband with changing her perspective on love.

The Les Miserables star has always been a fierce advocate of independent women carving out their own paths in life, but she insists they can still have meaningful relationships - something she learned from Adam.

"He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably," she tells Elle magazine. "I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don't need anybody. But I need my husband. His unique and specific love has changed me."

Anne and Adam welcomed their first child, son Jonathan, in March, 2016, and the birth of the baby made her realize how important it was for women to come together and fight for causes that benefit them.

"When Johnny was a week old and I was holding him and I was in the ninth level of ecstasy, I just all of a sudden thought, 'Mommy guilt is invented nonsense'," the actress says. "We're encouraged to judge each other, but we should be turning our focus to the people and institutions who should be supporting us and currently aren't."

And she reveals being on the set of the new female-driven reboot of the Ocean's Eight film was all about woman power: "Hollywood is not a place of equality," she continues. "I don't say that with anger or judgment; it's a statistical fact. And even though I've been in some female-centric films, I've never been in a film like this.

"It just kind of makes you aware of the ways you sort of unconsciously change yourself to fit certain scenarios. It's not better or worse... or right or wrong, but there are certain things you understand about one another because of experiences you have in common... It's probably easy for men to take that for granted."

