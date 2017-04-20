Anne Hathaway regrets not trusting female director

Share

Anne Hathaway said she would call Lone Scherfig to apologize after her candid interview.

Anne Hathaway fears she "resisted" her One Day director Lone Scherfig because she was female.

The Les Miserables actress worked with the Danish director, whose films include An Education and Their Finest, on the 2011 film adaptation of the popular David Nicholls book.

Looking back now Anne worries she didn't give Lone her all during the shoot for the romantic drama due to her outlook at the time, which possibly made her more willing to put her faith in male directors.

"I really regret not trusting her more easily," Anne said on ABC News' Popcorn with Peter Travers. "And I am to this day scared that the reason I didn't trust her the way I trust some of the other directors I work with is because she's a woman.

“I’m so scared that I treated her with internalized misogyny. And I’m scared I didn’t give her everything she needed because I was resisting her on some level."

Because of that mindset, which Anne felt was "buried" deep inside, the 34-year-old had a different perspective when reading scripts and would find flaws if she knew the project would be directed by a woman, but she'd focus on the positives if a man was in charge.

Anne admitted she was embarrassed to make the revelation, though recognized it was important to address it.

“I’m getting red talking about this,” she sighed. “I can only acknowledge that I’ve done that and I don’t want to do that anymore, and maybe talking about it could make someone else think about whether or not they do it.”

The actress added she would call Lone after the interview to apologize because she never had, explaining, "It wasn't an issue of professionalism. I hold her in such a dear place in my heart and I think she does for me, too."

A representative for Lone told ABC News that the director had asked them to “express her love and admiration for Anne and her work."

