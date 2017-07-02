Ansel Elgort dislikes posing for selfies when off-duty

Share

Ansel Elgort likes dating someone who's not famous.

Ansel Elgort doesn't always like to take selfies with fans when he's not working.

The 23-year-old actor grew up in a rather creative household, with his dad Arthur Elgort a famed fashion photographer and his mom Grethe a stage director.

Ansel opted for a career in acting, making his name with an appearance in tear-jerker The Fault in Our Stars, but claims that he prefers to be out of the spotlight when he's not making movies.

"My work life and my regular life are very different - I feel like it's two personalities," he mused to Women's Health. "There's actor Ansel, where I have to play a role and be 'on'. I take photos with everybody who asks, and I try to be professional.

"But when I'm real-life Ansel, I'm not on all the time. If I'm riding the subway with my father I might not want to take a picture. When I'm home in New York, I feel like that same kid that went to high school here and nobody knew. I can still blend in, which is nice. You can't lose that, you know?"

Ansel, who's currently gracing cinema screens with the box office hit Baby Driver, is doing his best not to let his new star status impact his life, and is shunning the usual trappings of an A-list life.

And he's still dating his high school sweetheart Violetta Komyshan, who he met at the prestigious Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in New York.

"I've never been with somebody from Hollywood, so I don't know what it's like, but I like having my love be away from my work," he shared. "It's nice that she knows me as me before I was influenced by success or the stress and responsibility of being an adult. I feel like everyone's at their purest when they're just a kid."

