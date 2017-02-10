Anthony Anderson's mom taught him everything about oral sex

Share

Mrs. Anderson's advice has worked wonders for her famous son for years.

Actor Anthony Anderson's mom taught him all he needed to know about oral sex, because his father was so bad at pleasuring a woman.

The Black-ish star reveals his mother sat him and his brothers down after he returned home from college and gave them graphic instructions on how to thrill their girlfriends.

"My mother taught me how to go downtown...," Anthony told chat show host Conan O'Brien on Wednesday night (08Feb17). "My momma taught me how to eat the cookie.

"I was in my early 20s, I had just come home from college and we happened to be sitting around in the family room - not only me, but my buddies and their girlfriends. And she not only taught me and my brothers and my boys, but also the women how to do what they needed to do...

"My mother has a very extensive video collection and she would put the videos on and go into graphic detail as to what's happening on the video... Her motivation was, my father didn't know how to eat p**sy, so she said, 'I will be damned if I send my three boys out in the world not knowing how to do that, so it's my duty as a woman to teach you how to do this properly...' "

"With the women, there was a vein involved...," Anderson added, making the TV host blush. "It turned out to be great knowledge."

The Kangaroo Jack star went on to reveal he once told a girlfriend that she had his mother to thank after an oral sex session - and she refused to believe him, so he called his mom and put her on speaker.

