Anthony Hopkins suits up for new Brioni campaign

Actor Anthony Hopkins poses for lensman Gregory Harris in the new campaign shots.

Anthony Hopkins is the new face of fashion house Brioni.

The Oscar-winning actor suits up for a series of black and white portraits for the Italian brand's fall 17 advertisements, which were shot in Los Angeles by photographer Gregory Harris.

One image shows Anthony, 79, reclining on a chair in a dark tweed jacket with a scarf around his neck, while in another he can be seen wearing a smart suit complete with a shirt and tie, all from his own personal wardrobe.

The veteran star's striking photos will first appear on airport billboards in Rome, at Milan airport Malpensa, and in Beijing on 1 September (17), WWD reports. Marketing imagery will then be rolled out in business and financial newspapers across the U.K., U.S., Germany, and Japan.

Anthony has long been a fan of Brioni, wearing the label at the premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight in Chicago last month.

His partnership with the menswear company sees him follow in the footsteps of fellow Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson, as the Pulp Fiction actor was tapped to front the spring 17 advertisements.

The brand is currently starting afresh with a new creative director, with Nina-Maria Nitsche hired last month. She brings with her experience from labels including Maison Martin Margiela and Vetements and took over from Justin O'Shea, who stepped down in October (16) after just six months at the helm. During his brief stint at Brioni, he brought on heavy rockers Metallica to front one of his campaigns, outfitting the musicians in a series of smart suits.

© Cover Media