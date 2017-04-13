Anti-fur activists target Kelly Rowland's book signing

Share

The singer initially let the activists make their point, before having enough of the interruption.

Kelly Rowland was ambushed by animal rights protesters at her book signing in New Jersey on Wednesday (12Apr17) when they blasted the R&B star for wearing fur.

The former Destiny's Child singer was autographing copies of her new parenting guide, Whoa, Baby! at a store in Ridgewood and agreed to take a photo with a group of people posing as fans.

However, they revealed the real purpose of their presence when the camera began rolling, filming the activists as they unrolled their signs and held them up, declaring, "Kelly Rowland Animal Abuser".

The leader of the pack, a young man, then shouted, "This goes out to all the animals that were tortured and murdered so Kelly can wear their fur."

He continued by leading a chant of, "Fur trade: death trade", as they paraded around the makeshift photo area.

In video footage of the incident, obtained by TMZ.com, Kelly can be seen looking surprised by the attack, and she initially stood to the side, shrugging her shoulders while allowing the protesters to make their point.

Her breaking point came after they started repeatedly chanting, "Kelly Rowland has blood on her hands!", prompting the singer to dash over to an assistant, who helps store officials move the demonstrators along. As they were ushered out, Kelly headed into a back room, where she seemingly gathered her emotions before continuing with the book signing.

The star, who was previously pictured wearing a fur-lined coat in December (16), has yet to comment on the rude interruption.

Kelly wrote Whoa, Baby! with her obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Tristan Emily Bickman. The book, which details the singer's experiences during her 2014 pregnancy and after giving birth to her son Titan, hit retailers on Tuesday (11Apr17).

© Cover Media