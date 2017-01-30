Antonio Banderas rushed to hospital after heart scare - report

Antonio Banderas
Posted by Cover Media on January 30, 2017 at 8:30 am
Antonio Banderas was working out at his home in Surrey, England when he reportedly began having "agonising pains in his chest".

Antonio Banderas was reportedly rushed to hospital on Thursday (26Jan17) after suffering "agonising pains in his chest" during a workout session.

The 56-year-old actor was exercising at his home in Surrey, England on Thursday when the pain began, leading to paramedics being called. He was rushed to St Peter's Hospital in Chertsey by ambulance, according to Britain's The Sun newspaper.

After being kept in for observation, doctors decided Antonio was well enough to return home.

Confirming to The Sun he'd suffered an "episode", The Mask of Zorro star also praised the medics who had helped him.

Antonio moved to England in 2015, and now lives in a $3 million (£2.4 million) mansion in Cobham with Dutch investment consultant girlfriend Nicole Kimpel, who he has been dating since 2014, the same year he announced his split from Melanie Griffith, his wife of 18 years.

He previously opened up to Hello! magazine about his reasons for relocating, admitting the Surrey lifestyle is a more relaxed one.

"This house gives me the simplicity and freedom I need in my life at the moment. I find Surrey magical," he explained. "I am not a party person any more so I have the space and peace to write and really get inside my own head - I am working on several scripts."

Antonio is still a successful actor as well, with one of his most recent films being The 33. The movie told the story of the Chilean mining disaster in 2010, and shooting it took a huge toll on his body.

"The most physically demanding part was being in one of the mines," he previously told The Independent newspaper. "It was a very toxic mine with a lot of methane gas that leaves a metallic feeling in your mouth for days."

© Cover Media

