Antonio Banderas underwent surgery after suffering heart attack

The actor attributed the health scare to stress.

Antonio Banderas has confirmed reports he suffered a heart attack in January (17).

The actor was taken to the hospital after he started to experience "agonizing pains in his chest" while exercising at his home in Surrey, England. Antonio subsequently confirmed he suffered an "episode" and praised the medics who helped him. However, he did not go into detail about his health scare.

The Mask of Zorro star is now revealing he underwent a procedure to have three stents placed in his arteries. The actor made the announcement during a ceremony in his native Malaga, Spain, where he was honored with a career achievement prize.

"I suffered a heart attack on January 26," he said on Saturday (25Mar17). "It was a benign attack, it hasn't caused any permanent damage and now I'm in a recovery period. It's something that happens every day to a lot of people. I didn't hide it, but I didn't want it to receive more importance than those suffered by other people.

"It wasn't as dramatic as it was made out to be."

Antonio attributed the health scare to work stress and frequent traveling and admitted he is "now reviewing a lot of things".

Banderas hit headlines on Monday (20Mar17) after multiple reports suggesting he had been taken to the Genolier Clinic near Geneva surfaced online. Sources stated he was being treated after suffering chest pains.

However, a spokeswoman for the 56-year-old cleared up the claims, revealing Antonio recently underwent medical examinations and was in "perfectly good health". The actor also poked fun at the gossip by sharing a video of himself climbing a wall in Switzerland on Facebook.

He captioned the post: "Apparently, some media today have had a Heart Press Attack."

