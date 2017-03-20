Anya Taylor-Joy: 'Modelling frightened me at first'

Share

Anya Taylor-Joy grew up wearing her brother's clothes and had no interest in fashion until she became a model.

Anya Taylor-Joy felt "frightened" at her first modelling fitting as she wasn't used to wearing dresses.

The striking Argentine-British star started her career as a model, before moving into film work with roles in The Witch and director M. Night Shyamalan's critically acclaimed Split, co-starring James McAvoy.

"Growing up, I was a real tomboy, and I was not aware of fashion," Anya told W Magazine. "I wore my brothers' clothes and whatever my mum bought me. I rarely looked in the mirror.

"When I had my first fitting, it frightened me because I felt so unlike me. I didn't know how to wrap myself around the idea of looking beautiful. Now, I relish the idea of getting dressed up."

For the accompanying photoshoot, Anya modeled a series of haute couture gowns, including a frothy lemon Giambattista Valli design and a Valentino chiffon dress.

"Wearing an incandescent dress feels peaceful, like magic," she smiled of the Valentino piece. "I've always loved make believe."

She also stuns in intricate pieces by Givenchy, Maison Margiela and Atelier Versace, donning veils, feathers and oversized bows alongside the couture pieces.

Born in Florida, 20-year-old Anya moved to Argentina as a tot and then settled in England at six years old. She was scouted by Storm Management's Sarah Doukas, who discovered Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne, while walking her dog outside Harrods department store in London at the age of 17.

"This guy just stuck his head out of the window (of a car) and shouted: 'If you stop, you won't regret it,'" she recently recalled to ES Magazine. "(I stopped) Which is so stupid, so dumb, the worst slasher-flick line ever."

Inside the car, was Sarah, who gave her a card and warned her to not stop for strangers again.

