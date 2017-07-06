  • Home
Arcade Fire create new versions of Kendall and Kylie Jenner's controversial T-shirts

Arcade Fire
Posted by Cover Media on July 6, 2017 at 4:00 am
Proceeds from the band's shirts will go to charity.

Arcade Fire are poking fun at Kendall and Kylie Jenner by reportedly releasing their own version of the reality TV stars' controversial T-shirts.

Kim Kardashian's sisters came under fire for releasing a line of Vintage Tees under their Kendall + Kylie label, which featured colorful prints of themselves placed over retro pictures of artists including late hip-hop stars Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur.

Arcade Fire have now reportedly weighed in on the controversy and have created their own shirts, which feature the logo for their upcoming LP, Everything Now, over Kendall and Kylie's faces. According to RollingStone.com, the T-shirts were sold at the band's concert in London on Tuesday (04Jul17) and proceeds will benefit non-profit health care organization Partners in Health.

After receiving backlash from the public, Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Voletta Wallace, and the manager of The Doors estate, Kendall and Kylie pulled the shirts and issued an apology.

"We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry," a statement on Twitter read.

However, the mea culpa wasn't enough to settle the dispute as Biggie's estate bosses have since released a statement hinting they plans to take things further.

"While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorized items, this matter has yet to be resolved," it read.

Other artists featured on the controversial tops included Metallica, The Doors, and Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

Kylie and Kendall have yet to comment on Arcade Fire's satirical T-shirt plans.

© Cover Media

