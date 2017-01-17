Ariana Grande and boyfriend Mac Miller to compete at 2017 Shorty Awards

Share

Ryan Reynolds, Shay Mitchell, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Chris Hemsworth are also nominated for the annual awards.

Ariana Grande will face off against her rapper boyfriend Mac Miller for the Music - Arts & Entertainment prize at the 2017 Shorty Awards.

The couple, which began dating last summer (16), will also compete against the likes of Britney Spears, Drake, Solange Knowles, and Chance The Rapper for the accolade, while Lady Gaga, Cher, Kylie Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, and model-turned-TV personality Chrissy Teigen are among the stars in the running for the Celebrity Award.

In the acting categories, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds will battle Thor's Chris Hemsworth, Star Wars: The Force Awakens hero John Boyega, Samuel L. Jackson, and Channing Tatum for the Actor title, with the female equivalent featuring nominees such as Viola Davis, Kristen Bell, Shay Mitchell, Brie Larson, Mandy Moore, and Gabrielle Union.

Sarah Silverman, Ghostbusters' Leslie Jones, and Full House veteran Bob Saget are up for the Comedy honor, and Sia's video favorite Maddie Ziegler will go up against Magic Mike XXL actor/dancer Stephen 'Twitch' Boss for the Dance Award.

Meanwhile, Westworld, Girls, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Mr. Robot, and Orange is the New Black are included in the shortlist for best TV Show, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Shailene Woodley, Jesse Williams, and model Ashley Graham have been recognized in the Activism category, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The annual ceremony, which celebrates the best content on social media and other platforms, will take place in New York City in April (17).

