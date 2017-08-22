Ariana Grande announces heavenly new scent

Share

The Side to Side singer hopes her new fragrance will bring fans some positive light.

Ariana Grande really got into the solar eclipse spirit on Monday (21Aug17) by announcing the release of her aptly named fourth fragrance.

Moonlight by Ariana Grande will be available in September (17) and even the inspiration behind it ties in with the day's celestial happening.

A statement from executives at the Side to Side singer's business partner, LUXE Brands, notes, "This new fragrance captures the artist’s luminescent personality and the special relationship Ariana has with her fans. It was created to inspire confidence to be yourself and carries the strong message of being a positive light to those around you."

Bottling those qualities called for blackcurrant and plum as top notes, layered with vanilla, peony and marshmallow, and topped with a "hint of of sensuality". Marketing bosses had fun with their announcement, adding that Moonlight is "sweet, but mysterious - kind of like the partial view of the solar eclipse".

The fragrance follows the singer's previous three releases: Ari, Frankie - a limited edition unisex scent named for her older half-brother, and last summer's (16) Sweet Like Candy.

In common with those fragrances, the Moonlight bottle is illuminated when it is caught by the light, thanks to a special hologram, and topped with another Grande scent signature, a fluffy pom-pom, this time a lavender one.

Noreen Dodge, Chief Marketing Officer for LUXE Brands who describes Grande as "such a positive influence on millions worldwide", says, "The undisputed success of her fragrance portfolio is a true testament to her connection with consumers and to her personal evolution from actress and artist to megastar and role model."

Prices range from $20 for the rollerball version, to $59 for the 100-milliliter spray bottle.

