Ariana Grande at center of unauthorized pregnancy tweet

The singer has been dating rapper Mac Miller.

Ariana Grande briefly found herself at the center of pregnancy speculation on Wednesday (01Feb17) after an "unauthorized" message was posted on a leading news organization's Twitter page.

A post on the Associated Press' Entertainment profile featured a picture of the 23-year-old pop star and in the accompanying caption, the writer alleged she was expecting.

The tweet read: "Ariana Grande is pregnant, guess who's the father? #ArianaGrande."

The message was soon deleted, and company officials have suggested their Twitter page was hacked.

In a follow-up post, a representative declared, "@APEntertainment has deleted from its account a tweet about Ariana Grande. It was unauthorized. We are investigating."

Ariana has yet to comment on the Twitter blunder, and has instead been focusing on the upcoming launch of her new Dangerous Woman Tour, which kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday (03Feb17).

On Wednesday, she shared her tour schedule with fans on Instagram and captioned it: "see you in three days".

She also posted pictures of herself and her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, chilling with her pet dogs in what appeared to be a hotel room.

The couple has been dating since last summer (16) and just weeks into the romance, Mac admitted he had fallen "in love" with Ariana, who he had previously worked with for her 2013 track The Way. They reconnected last year (16) for the song My Favorite Part, from the hip-hop star's recent album The Divine Feminine.

Mac turned 25 last month (Jan17) and to mark the occasion, Ariana took to Snapchat to send a special birthday wish to her man.

Alongside a video clip of the couple dancing in a car, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my best friend for life / soulmate @larryfisherman (Mac). I love you with all my heart."

