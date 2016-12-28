Ariana Grande blasts fan for objectifying her

Share

Ariana Grande has slammed a male fan who made her feel like a "piece of meat".

The 23-year-old singer took to her Twitter page on Wednesday (28Dec16) to reveal a shocking situation which unfolded when she and boyfriend Mac Miller headed out to dinner.

When a male fan approached her rapper beau, Ariana thought it was "cute and exciting", until he told Mac: "Ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that!!!"

Recalling the conversation in a lengthy tweet, Ariana continued: "Hitting that? the f**k?? This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified. I was also sitting right there when he said it."

The Side to Side singer added she has felt "quiet and hurt" since that moment, which she feels contributed "to women’s sense of fear and inadequacy".

"I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilise for his pleasure. I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect," she continued.

"It hurts my heart that so many young people are so comfortable enough using these phrases and objectifying women with such ease."

Ariana concluded her post by revealing the reasons behind her decision to detail the experience on social media, explaining: "I felt like speaking out about this one experience tonight because I know very well that most women know the sensation of being spoken about in an uncomfortable way publicly or taken advantage of publicly by a man.

"We need to talk about these moments openly because they are harmful and they live on inside of us as shame. We need to share and be vocal when something makes us feel uncomfortable because if we don’t, it will just continue. We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS.”

