Ariana Grande 'moved' to be named honorary citizen of Manchester

Share

The One Last Time singer said her heart was still "very much" in Manchester.

Ariana Grande is “moved and honored” to be named Manchester’s first-ever honorary citizen.

The inaugural accolade was bestowed upon the Into You singer after she returned to the English city two weeks after a suicide bomber targeted her Manchester Arena concert killing 22 people, to put on a star-studded concert which raised funds for the victims of the attack.

Taking to her social media accounts on Thursday (13Jul17), Ariana added a photo of Manchester City Council’s decision to grant her citizen status, and shared her heartfelt joy.

“I don't know what to say. Words don't suffice. I'm moved and honored. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you,” she stated, adding a bee emoji to her caption.

The worker bee is a symbol of the city, and following the May attack, people all around the world adopted the symbol as a show of unity against terrorism. Tattoo parlors even offered to ink pictures of bees to raise money for those affected by the bombing.

On Wednesday council leader Richard Leese explained why his colleagues had voted unanimously to honor 24-year-old Ariana.

“A young American woman for whom it would have been understandable if she never wanted to see this place again,” Richard stated. “But no - instead she, as an artist, a performer, was determined that she would not perform again until she had returned to Manchester to perform.

“In doing so, she brought comfort to thousands, she raised millions for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and became the first patron of that fund. And that’s why I propose that Ariana Grande is made the first honorary citizen of the city of Manchester.”

Coldplay, Justin Bieber, and Little Mix, among others, performed at the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

© Cover Media