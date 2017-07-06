Ariana Grande's brother Frankie in tearful tribute to sister

Share

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to Saffie Roussos, the youngest person to die in the Manchester, England terror attack.

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie paid tribute to his sister for defying terror by organizing her One Love Manchester concert.

Twenty-two people were killed after a terrorist detonated an explosive device at the Ariana's concert in Manchester, England, in May (17).

In response to the attack she and her manager Scooter Braun brought together the world's biggest popstars for a charity concert to raise funds for the victims and their families.

Frankie, 34, has been overwhelmed by his younger sibling's strength, and broke down while paying tribute to her on U.K. breakfast news show Good Morning Britain.

"The thing that she did was so powerful - she took something that was filled with darkness and she was a beacon of light, and she shed that light on to the planet and it was unbelievably powerful," he said.

"We were just consumed with a feeling of we need to do something and that is what she did and I'm so proud of her for that. It was extremely important, not only for her, but it was important for the families, it was important for the victims, it was important for the world to see that music can heal and that we can move forward together."

The Grande family pulled together after the tragedy at Ariana's concert and Frankie and their mother Joan traveled to Manchester to offer support at the mammoth charity gig, which raised more than $3.8 million (£3 million).

Stars who performed at the concert in June (17) included Justin Bieber, who broke down in tears during his set, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Manchester native Liam Gallagher.

Manchester councilors have made Ariana an honorary citizen of of the city for her actions in the wake of the atrocity.

On Wednesday (04Jul17) Ariana,24, paid tribute to Saffie Roussos, the youngest person to die in the attack on what would have been her ninth birthday.

