Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman crown made designer cry

Jewelry designer Mary Collins broke down in tears twice while creating Ariana Grande's intricate Dangerous Woman crown.

The pop star wore the regal headgear while promoting her third studio album Dangerous Woman, but designing the accessory was no easy feat for the woman behind the bling.

"Ariana Grande’s crown is very complex because the metal is so thick," jeweler Collins of Vauje Jewelry tells Billboard. "I cried a couple of times out of frustration. It’s heavy, weighing about three pounds. But it was worth it in the end."

The crown is currently up for auction via Nate D. Sanders Auctions, with a starting bid of $5,000, and Mary reveals the winning bidder will own one of only three such items.

"I’ve only made a couple of them after the first," she noted. "The one that’s being auctioned off, I sold it to a person who I thought was a fan, since Ariana’s fans are really loyal; they love her a lot. I was under the impression it was a fan buying it, and now this person is auctioning it off."

But she's not sore - the jeweler is hoping other fans will want crowns, and she is steering them towards the other glamorous regal designs she's crafted, with pieces selling from $180 to $775 on the Vauje Jewelry website.

Mary has created crowns for the likes of Paris Hilton, Tyra Banks, R. Kelly, Jason Derulo, Jordin Sparks, Kevin Hart, and Rick Ross, and despite the fact Ariana's headpiece was a nightmare to create, the jewelry designer considers the accessory one of her greatest professional accomplishments.

"I won’t say it’s (Ariana's crown) my favorite because it makes me cry, but I will say that out of all the crowns that I’ve made, that’s the one that takes the most work, and I feel the most accomplished after I make that particular design," she shared, noting it's possible for the Grande design to be commissioned. "If I don’t stop and cry with frustration and don’t take a break, I can finish it in about a week."

