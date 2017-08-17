  • Home
Ariana Grande wows fans with her Japanese language skills
Ariana Grande
Posted by Cover Media on August 17, 2017 at 11:30 am
Ariana Grande also invited boyfriend Mac Miller to join her on stage to perform The Way.

Ariana Grande wowed fans in Japan during her Dangerous Woman Tour when she spoke to them in their native tongue.

The 23-year-old singer has been on the road since February (17) and took her show to the Makuhari Messe arena near Tokyo for three nights on August 10, 12, and 13.

For her last night at the venue, Ariana decided to impress her fans by showing off her fledgling Japanese speaking skills, telling them in their own language: "Tokyo! How are you? Are you having a good time? I love you!"

She added to the crowd that she has been doing her best to learn the language in recent months.

Ariana's Japanese skills weren't the only surprise of the evening, as she also invited boyfriend Mac Miller out onto the stage with her to perform her breakthrough single The Way - with his entrance met by cheers of delight from the crowd.

The Side to Side singer hasn't released any new music since her cover of Somewhere Over the Rainbow in June, after she performed it at the One Love Manchester gig following the terrorist attack at her concert in the city which left 22 people dead.

So when she started tweeting what appeared to be song lyrics on Tuesday, her followers were quick to question her about whether she had a potential new tune in the pipeline.

"I'm........ giving you evvvvvverything, alll that joooooooy can bring, this i swear," Ariana tweeted, to which one fan asked her, "R u spilling tea right now?", using the slang word for "dishing". Another asked "if these are (new) lyrics".

The pretty brunette quickly responded as she revealed she had actually been tweeting some of the lyrics from the Spice Girls’ 1996 hit Say You’ll Be There

"omg (Oh my God) they’re spice girls lyrics not A4 tea... am i old," Ariana wrote. It's believed the "A4" is referring to Ariana's upcoming fourth studio album.

© Cover Media

Facebook