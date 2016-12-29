Armie Hammer shares bacon-laced cholesterol control tips

Armie Hammer
Posted by Cover Media on December 29, 2016 at 4:00 am
The Nocturnal Animals star neutralizes his calorific holiday feasts with intense workouts.

Actor Armie Hammer has learned to combine his bacon addiction with asparagus to reduce his cholesterol intake.

The Nocturnal Animals star offered up his health tip to fans on Instagram on Tuesday night (27Dec16), sharing pictures of a grand steak dinner he was cooking up.

"My doctor told me to watch my cholesterol so I added asparagus to my bacon," he explained in a caption attached to an image of asparagus wrapped in bacon alongside several thick raw steaks on what appears to be a wooden chopping board.

A few hours later, the 30-year-old actor published a mouthwatering picture of the finished meal, complete with caption: "Heavily charred the steak (medium rare), grilled asparagus, steamed the artichoke in bison broth and then finished on the grill for a char... and a petite filet cooked rare plus for the wife."

Armie seems to be on a serious health kick, as just a day before posting his feast on the photo-sharing website, the star shared a video of himself running around his backyard, wearing boxing gloves.

"Because every day is Boxing Day," he shared on Britain's Boxing Day holiday Monday (26Dec16), signing off with a British Union Jack flag emoji.

Hammer became a superfan of the sport while he was training for his physical role in 2015 movie The Man from U.N.C.L.E. with Jordan Feramisco, a coach to world famous boxers and fighters.

“He (Armie) loves training, especially doing fighting and jujitsu,” Jordan previously told People magazine. “He likes to do the same kind of strength-training workout that all my fighters do.

“He’s pretty active. Every day he shows up ready to work, excited and full of energy. He just loves it and is ready to rock every day."

© Cover Media

