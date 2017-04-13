Armie Hammer was too heavily medicated to help welcome baby son

Share

Armie Hammer was drunkenly offered a Russian passport during his recent trip to Moscow.

Armie Hammer was too dosed up on medication following an operation to help his wife give birth to their son.

The handsome actor married his other half Elizabeth Chambers in 2010 and they welcomed a daughter in 2014, followed by a little boy at the beginning of this year (17). Things didn’t run so smoothly for their second arrival though as Armie, 30, underwent surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle when his wife was due to give birth, meaning he couldn’t do much to support her in hospital.

On Wednesday night’s (12Apr17) Jimmy Kimmel Live! the host shared a photo of him in a hospital bed with his heavily pregnant wife by his side, prompting Armie to explain it was the result of an excessive gym session which caused the injury.

"So I’m walking around my house like really kind of hobbling, my arm doesn’t work, it’s really kind of a sad thing,” he recalled. “And my wife finally goes, ‘You know what, just go get the surgery! Honestly you’re not doing anyone any favors – this is bad.’ So I go and get the surgery AFTER she’s due, because she was a little bit late with the baby... We’re thinking now I’ll have the surgery I’ll be able to help but really what happened was I go in for the surgery, and then I wake up in another hospital and all of a sudden my wife is having the baby because I’m all on medication that stuff...He (the baby) slapped me!‘Wake up!'"

The star is busy promoting his new movie Free Fire, a comedy about an arms deal that goes wrong which stars the likes of Cillian Murphy and Brie Larson. Armie arrived on Jimmy’s show straight after returning from Moscow, which proved to be an amusing trip due in part to liberal amounts of alcohol.

“I was offered a Russian passport while I was in Russia. I was like, ‘Yes I’ll take that – do I have to give up my American passport?’ And they said no, so I was like... ‘Great, well then yes, absolutely, I would LOVE a Russian passport.’ I don’t know if it was true, who knows... It was late into dinner,” he confessed, after admitting he drank a lot of vodka during his trip.

