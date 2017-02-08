Arnold Schwarzenegger dismisses reports he wants to fight President Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger
Posted by Cover Media on February 8, 2017 at 11:30 am
Arnold Schwarzenegger is looking to make peace in his war of words with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has dismissed reports he wants to violently attack U.S. President Donald Trump as "fake news".

The actor turned politician, 69, who earlier this year (17) replaced Trump, 70, as the host of U.S. reality TV series The Celebrity Apprentice, has been feuding with America's leader on social media.

And in an interview with U.S. magazine Men's Journal the Terminator star said he would request a clear-the-air meeting with the President and then "smash his face into the table".

Schwarzenegger has now clarified his comments, saying that despite his differences with Trump, he was joking when he indicated he thought about resorting to violence.

"Writers want to create sensationalistic (sic) things and blow things up," Schwarzenegger, told Variety, dubbing reports that left out the fact he was clearly joking, "fake news".

The term "fake news", which was initially used to describe fraudulent news articles promoted on social media, has become a favorite of Trump's, who uses it to denounce news organizations who publish reports he disagrees with.

Despite the pressures of the presidency Trump has regularly taken to Twitter to slam Schwarzenegger for his TV ratings as host of The Apprentice, even using remarks at America's National Prayer Breakfast earlier this month (Feb17) to needle California's former governor.

Schwarzenegger has hit back by criticizing Trump's controversial hardline immigration policies and in one video posted on Twitter even offered to swap jobs with the new president.

However, the Hollywood veteran says he would never wish America's leader physical harm.

"One has to be very careful because I always try to say things in a classy way, and not to give the impression that I want to be physical and do this to the president," he explains. "I have too much respect for the presidency," he said. "I want to make sure that what I do represents the things I am."

© Cover Media

