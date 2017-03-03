Arnold Schwarzenegger focuses on 'great' relationships with his children

Share

Arnold Schwarzenegger regrets his extra-marital affair, but the actor is focused on staying close to his children.

The revelation cost Arnold his marriage of 25 years to Maria Shriver, but like the relentless cyborg The Terminator that made him famous, the 69-year-old prefers to keep moving forward.

In an interview with Men's Journal, Arnold admitted that despite his regrets, he focuses on having a great relationship with all his children, including son Joseph Baena, 19, who was born to Schwarzenegger's ex-mistress Mildred Baena, who was the family's housekeeper.

The Celebrity Apprentice host told the publication he does "think about (the affair) every so often”.

"And I can beat myself up as much as I want. It's not gonna change the situation," he admitted in the April issue of the magazine. "So the key thing is, how do you move forward? How do you have a great relationship with your kids?"

Arnold remains active in all his kids’ lives, and has been seen celebrating family events with Maria and sons Patrick, Christopher and daughters Christina and Katherine. And in October (16) Arnold shared a picture of himself and Joseph on Instagram in celebration of the teenager's 19th birthday.

"Happy birthday, Joseph. Great student, great athlete. I'm proud of you and I love you!" the Total Recall actor wrote at the time.

"You can't go back," Schwarzenegger continued to Men's Journal. "If I could, in reality, be Terminator, of course I would go back in time and would say, 'Arnold?...no.'? You know, it's always easy to be smart in hindsight. That's not the way it works."

Arnold and Maria split in 2011 after the former California governor admitted he had fathered a child outside of the relationship.

The former couple have yet to finalize their divorce.

