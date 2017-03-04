Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'How do you move forward after revealing an affair?'

Share

The actor secretly fathered son Joseph with former housekeeper Mildred Baena.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is still working to fix the damage caused by revelations he secretly fathered a child with his maid.

The surprising affair came to light in 2011, the day after his tenure as the Governor of California ended. In a therapy session with his wife Maria Shriver, he admitted he had fathered a son with the family's former housekeeper, Mildred Baena. Their lovechild, Joseph, was 14 at the time, and Maria filed for divorce shortly after her husband's confession.

Six years after his affair tore apart his family, Arnold admits he is still working to put the mistake behind him. "You do think about it every so often,” he told Men’s Journal. “And I can beat myself up as much as I want - it’s not gonna change the situation. So the key thing is, how do you move forward? How do you have a great relationship with your kids?"

"You can’t go back - if I could, in reality, be Terminator, of course I would go back in time and would say, ‘Arnold... no,'” he explained. “You know, it’s always easy to be smart in hindsight. That’s not the way it works.”

Now, the 69-year-old actor has a healthy relationship with all of his children, including Patrick, Katherine, Christopher and Christina, who he shares with ex-wife Maria.

Talking about Joseph with Howard Stern back in 2015, Arnold said his son was very understanding of the complicated situation he was born into. “He’s terrific and he totally understands the situation,” he said of Joseph, who attends college at Pepperdine University in Los Angeles.

"So, it all has worked out. It’s a very tough situation for him. It’s a very tough situation for my kids, very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?”

