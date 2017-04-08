  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I've really enjoyed my Twitter Trump...

Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I've really enjoyed my Twitter Trump feud'

Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I've really enjoyed my Twitter Trump feud'
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Posted by Cover Media on April 8, 2017 at 2:30 pm
The movie star and former California Governor plans to continue his social media attacks on the U.S. President, especially when it comes to environmental matters.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is enjoying his Twitter feud with U.S. leader Donald Trump, but he's concerned the President has time to attack him over TV ratings.

The two Republicans have been squabbling on social media for months, ever since Arnie took control of Trump's reality TV show The Celebrity Apprentice.

As ratings sank, the President poked fun at his successor, who in turn blamed Trump's involvement as an executive producer for scaring away sponsors and viewers.

The former California Governor has since quit the show after just one season and insists he won't be back, but Schwarzenegger wants to make it clear Trump's mean tweets weren't behind his decision to walk away from the show.

"As far as I’m concerned, it didn’t bother me at all," he tells Extra. "The only thing that bothers me is to say, doesn’t he have anything more important to do? But other than that, I don’t take it personal; it gives me an opportunity to fire back.

"We have been having a good time with this whole thing. He has been talking about my ratings, then I can talk about his ratings, which is the lowest of every president in modern history (sic)."

And Arnie insists he'll continue to poke Trump on Twitter, especially when it comes to the President's environmental issues: "I can fire back and say, 'Are you really sure about this? Do you want to go and bring coal mines back to the coal industry? This industry's dying. Are you gonna bring back pagers... or buggies and horses...?' It’s just crazy."

But he does agree with Trump when it comes to the economy, telling the TV news show, "If he is successful, we are all going to be successful."

© Cover Media

Related news

Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I think Donald Trump is in love with me'

Posted on 08/03/2017
Arnold Schwarzenegger didn't hold back when quizzed on why he thinks Donald Trump constantly slams him on Twitter.

Arnold Schwarzenegger mocks Donald Trump for new approval ratings low

Posted on 22/03/2017
The former Governor of California offers to take the leader to visit a local school to see how federal funding for welfare programs is spent.

Damon Albarn planned Gorillaz album as a response to Trump presidency a year ago

Posted on 07/04/2017
Rapper Pusha T revealed that Damon Albarn predicted Trump's presidency would be like the "end of the world."

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

The Spring Cleaning Checklist

All photo albums

Facebook