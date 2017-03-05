Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I wasn't fired from Celebrity Apprentice'

Share

The Terminator legend and Donald Trump have clashed yet again over the reality show.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has denied U.S. President Donald Trump's claims he was axed from TV business competition The Celebrity Apprentice.

The Terminator actor revealed on Friday (03Mar17) in an interview with Empire he has decided to quit his post as host of the program after anchoring the show for just one season.

While announcing his resignation, Schwarzenegger blamed Trump for the reality series' poor ratings, and on Saturday (04Mar17) the controversial 45th U.S. President hit back.

"Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show," Trump, who hosted The Celebrity Apprentice for over a decade and still serves on the production behind-the-scenes as executive producer, posted on his Twitter account.

However, less than an hour after Donald published his insulting tweet, Arnold took to his own account on the platform to launch his counterattack.

"You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker," Schwarzenegger quipped.

The celebrities have been involved in public feuds throughout Arnold's stint as host of the 15th season of The Celebrity Apprentice, with Donald frequently taunting the Total Recall star for drawing in poorer ratings than he did as the host of the show.

Schwarzenegger explained he decided to quit thanks to Trump's constant meddling.

"It's not about the show," Arnold noted, "because everyone I ran into came up to me and said, 'I love the show... but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump's name I'm outta there!'

"When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people (started) boycotting it."

"With Trump being involved in the show, people have a bad taste and don't want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show."

