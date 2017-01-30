Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'President Trump got immigration ban all wrong'

Share

The former California Governor knows what his Celebrity Apprentice predecessor is trying to do, but he went about it the wrong way.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has turned on new President Donald Trump, insisting his controversial new immigration ban was not properly thought out.

The former Governor of California, who is a U.S. immigrant from Austria, admits he understands what his fellow Republican was trying to do when he closed borders to travelers and refugees from seven mostly-Muslim nations, but insists President Trump "vetted the idea badly".

"If they (politicians) would run this by the Justice Department and Homeland Security and had the lawyers really study and focus on it and give it some time to do it the right way (it wouldn't have been so controversial)," Arnold tells Extra. "I know what he's trying to accomplish... his fear about people coming in from other places, causing harm to the country. There is another way to go about it to do it the right way and accomplish all of the goals. I think they were hasty with it."

Trump signed the executive order to ban immigrants on Friday (27Jan17), leading to weekend protests at airports across America.

"To go and ban people who have a green card, that means that the United States of America has given you permission to work here permanently and you are on the way to permanent citizenship... I was in that position," Arnie adds. "It's crazy and makes us look stupid when the White House is ill-prepared to put this kind of executive order out there... You go in there new, you have a new team and mistakes are made; I hope this is a wake-up call for them."

Meanwhile, the Terminator star insists he has no plans to return to the political arena after serving eight years as California's leader.

"I wasn’t born to be a politician, I was born to go and be successful and give back," he tells the news show. "I have no interest in it now after I have done that... I did my thing. The next job up would be running for president, which is out of the question because I was not born in the United States."

Schwarzenegger is currently hosting The New Celebrity Apprentice - the reality show Trump used to front.

