Arnold Schwarzenegger slams Donald Trump

Posted by Cover Media on February 2, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The U.S. leader poked fun at his Celebrity Apprentice successor at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday (02Feb17).

Arnold Schwarzenegger has fueled his war of words with U.S. President Donald Trump by slamming the politician's leadership skills.

Trump took to Twitter last month (Jan17) to mock Schwarzenegger's new version of his old reality show Celebrity Apprentice, after the season debut, with the Terminator star in charge, failed to score big ratings.

The new series, renamed The New Celebrity Apprentice, features famous faces including Boy George, Vince Neil, and Muhammad Ali's daughter Laila Ali all competing to win cash for charity, but the premiere lured just 4.93 million viewers, a 43 percent decrease from the debut of Trump's final season in 2015.

"Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got 'swamped' (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT (Donald J. Trump)...," Trump wrote. "So much for.... being a movie star..."

Fellow Republican Arnold, who governed California for eight years, fired back, suggesting Trump should spend less time monitoring TV ratings and work on his political agenda instead.

On Thursday (02Feb17), President Trump took another jab at Arnold, while attending the National Prayer Breakfast.

"They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place," he said during the event. "And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It's been a total disaster, and (producer) Mark (Burnett) will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I wanna just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings."

The insult did not sit well with Arnie, who responded with a video post on Instagram: "Hey Donald, I have a great idea," Arnold said. "Why don't we switch jobs? You take over TV because you're such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job and then finally people can finally sleep comfortably again. Hm?"

