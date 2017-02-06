Ashley Benson can't apply fake eyelashes

Share

Ashley Benson never teach her friends anything about beauty as she can't even apply her own make-up properly.

Ashley Benson relies on her Pretty Little Liars co-star Shay Mitchell to ensure her false eyelashes look good.

Ashley always rocks flawless beauty looks on the red carpet and social media, but she only manages to achieve her perfect look with the help of her friend and fellow actress Shay.

"Shay hasn't learned anything from me because I don't know how to do my make-up," Ashley laughed to PeopleStyle. "But she's tried to teach me to put lashes on, which I'm so bad at. She's put my lashes on before, and she taught me how to contour. My lashes would come out so crooked and upside down and she'd be like, 'Ash it's so easy!' And I'm like, 'Shay literally I can't I don't know what's going on but it doesn't work.'"

She reveals that even the male stars on the set of Pretty Little Liars are better at applying make-up than she is, as she jokes they "paint on their abs".

But Ashley isn't afraid to admit her beauty mishaps and happily shares them with fans online.

"I've always been super open with posting pictures on Instagram or Snapchat with pimple cream everywhere, because I think its super cool to tell them, 'Hey everybody goes through it,'" she noted.

One thing the 27-year-old can be proud of though is maintaining her bright locks. Ashley recently dyed her hair pale pink and despite it now appearing to have faded, the Spring Breakers star ensures she keeps it in tip top condition.

"Because I have to color it, it puts so much stress on your hair, so I'd go home and put a hair mask on for like three days so my hair can chill for a minute," she explained. "Even having to do your hair every day on set damages your hair and breaks your hair off. So I try not to do it as much as I can and just put it back in a bun with conditioner."

© Cover Media