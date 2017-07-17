Ashley Greene thanks fiance in touching anniversary message

Share

Ashley Greene has celebrated the fourth anniversary of her romance with fiance Paul Khoury by posting a photo collage and sweet message on Instagram.

The Twilight actress and the 28-year-old businessman have just celebrated the anniversary of their first date and the 30-year-old actress has taken to social media to post seven pictures of the happy couple throughout their relationship. One features Ashley with her legs wrapped around Paul's waist at a music festival and in another the actress stares lovingly up at him.

"4 years and counting," Ashley wrote alongside the pictures. "Thank you for showing me the true meaning of unconditional love." she wrote.

"You've somehow managed to keep that childlike wonder and excitement for every single small detail in this world and it makes me fall for you all over again every single day," she continued lovingly. "Thank you for keeping my heart safe and full my angel. I love you more than words could ever express."

The couple started its anniversary weekend (14-16Jul17) with a trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMC) in Santa Monica, California, but Ashley and Paul made the most of the unromantic date, holding hands as they walked and chatted together.

They announced their engagement on Instagram in December (16) by posting a video of Paul getting down on one knee and proposing to a delighted Ashley, during a vacation in New Zealand.

"This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for," she wrote. "You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband."

Reports suggest the couple will tie the knot next year (18).

