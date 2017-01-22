Ashley Judd stuns Washington D.C. crowd with poem by 19-year-old from Tennessee

Share

A teenager from Tennessee's powerful words are shared with a global audience.

Ashley Judd stunned crowds at the Women's March in Washington D.C. on Saturday (21Jan17) with her passionate reading of a poem by a teenager.

19-year-old Nina Donovan wrote the poem in response to President Trump's election and the actress, who grew up in Tennessee, knew its powerful message would reach a global audience.

“I am Ashley Judd,” she said as soon as she appeared on the stage, “and I am a feminist.” Anti-Trump activist and filmmaker Michael Moore, who was still speaking, looked surprised though it is unclear if Ashley began her speech early.

She then began to read Nina's poem which touched on subjects ranging from Trump's election, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights, the wage gap and the prison system. The poem also compared Trump to German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

“I feel Hitler in these streets,” Judd read, “A mustache traded for a toupee. Nazis renamed.”

The poem frequently repeated the line: “I am not as nasty as…” and even referenced Trump's relationship with his daughter Ivanka.

“I’m not as nasty as your daughter being your favorite sex symbol,” said Judd.

After she had finished reading the poem, Judd continued with her own impassioned speech. It included a shout-out to Scarlett Johansson who also spoke at the event.

“Scarlett Johansson, why were the female actors paid less than half of what the male actors earned?” She also added,

“Our pu**ies ain’t for grabbing, our pu**ies are for our pleasure and they are for birthing new generations… of nasty women.”

Ashley was one of many speakers who used the word "pu**y", a reference to the words of President Trump on a leaked audio tape last year (16). Both Ashley, Nina's poem and many speakers also used the phrase “such a nasty woman” which Trump used to describe his former rival for president, Hillary Clinton. The words have since become a modern-day feminist battle cry.

