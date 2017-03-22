Ashley Olsen and boyfriend split after five months of dating - report

Share

The fashion designer wants to focus on her career.

Ashley Olsen and financier Richard Sachs have reportedly split after five months together.

The 30-year-old actress-turned-designer apparently began dating Richard in October (16), but the pair has since parted ways because Olsen wants to focus on her career, according to Us Weekly magazine.

"Ashley and Richard broke up," a source tells the publication. "She wants to focus on her clothing line right now. They're still friends and hang out."

Ashley and Richard were first spotted together at a Flywheel Flatiron exercise class in New York. They then confirmed their relationship with a kiss while on a double date at Madison Square Garden for a New York Knicks basketball game with Ashley's twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband Olivier Sarkozy.

The former couple also attended Ashley's friend's wedding in Mangawhai, New Zealand last month (Feb17).

Meanwhile, Ashley's younger sister Elizabeth Olsen has sparked rumors she is dating singer/songwriter Robbie Arnett after they were photographed walking hand-in-hand in New York earlier this week (ends24Mar17).

The Avengers: Age of Ultron star and Arnett were spotted in the city on Monday (20Mar17) and editors at Eonline.com report they have been dating since last month. According to the website, Olsen and the Milo Greene star met while vacationing in Mexico.

"(Robbie is a) great guy," a source tells the website. "They are in an exclusive relationship and Lizzie is excited about him. She deserves it. It's very new though, but they seem to like each other a lot already."

The 28-year-old was previously engaged to actor Boyd Holbrook, but the couple split in 2015. She was also linked to her I Saw the Light co-star Tom Hiddleston.

