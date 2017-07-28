  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen wear matching dresses to mo...

Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen wear matching dresses to movie premiere

Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen wear matching dresses to movie premiere
Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen
Posted by Cover Media on July 28, 2017 at 4:00 am
Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen wore the same Marc Jacobs minidress to the premiere of Ingrid Goes West on Thursday night (27Jul17).

Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen have stepped out in nearly identical outfits for a movie premiere.

The pair attended the screening of their new film Ingrid Goes West at the ArcLight Cinema in Hollywood on Thursday night (27Jul17), where they were joined by co-stars Billy Magnussen and Pom Klementieff as well as director Matt Spicer.

But it was the two actresses' arrival on the red carpet which really drew attention, with the duo both turning up in black Marc Jacobs minidresses, the only difference being that Aubrey's had gold embellishment while Elizabeth's had silver.

The two stars also wore matching black satin Sophia Webster shoes with crystal detailing on the heels, but Aubrey chose to further accessorize her ensemble with a Tyler Ellis purse and Anita Ko jewelry.

Elizabeth added some sparkle to her look via the addition of an Anita Ko ear cuff and gold Kavant & Sharant rings.

Though turning up in the same outfit as another person on the red carpet is usually a fashion faux pas of the highest order, it seems Aubrey and Elizabeth's twin looks were probably a deliberate reference to the plot of the film.

Ingrid Goes West stars Aubrey, 33, as Ingrid Thorburn, a mentally unstable young woman in Pennsylvania who becomes obsessed with social media "influencer" Taylor Sloane, as played by 28-year-old Elizabeth. When Ingrid decides to drop everything, and move to the West Coast to befriend Taylor in real life, her behavior turns unsettling and increasingly dangerous.

Neither star has commented on their matching looks as yet.

However, the actresses weren't the only people to get dolled up for the event, with French star Pom also shining in a teal Gucci dress with tiger motif on the back, which she matched with black Stella Luna sandals and Amanda Pearl jewelry.

© Cover Media

Related news

Alison Brie was 'totally fine' with Dave Franco's movie threesome

Posted on 27/06/2017
Dave Franco has praised the talents of his The Little Hours co-stars, including Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, and Nick Offerman.

Elizabeth Olsen wows in tuxedo-style outfit at 2017 ESPY Awards

Posted on 13/07/2017
Elizabeth Olsen looked super chic in a Saint Laurent romper at the 2017 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night (12Jul17).

Marcus Mumford hosting celebrity soccer match for Grenfell Tower survivors

Posted on 28/07/2017
A host of British celebrities are to play in a soccer match to raise funds for the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Diana, Princess of Wales

All photo albums

Facebook