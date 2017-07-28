Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen wear matching dresses to movie premiere

Share

Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen wore the same Marc Jacobs minidress to the premiere of Ingrid Goes West on Thursday night (27Jul17).

The pair attended the screening of their new film Ingrid Goes West at the ArcLight Cinema in Hollywood on Thursday night (27Jul17), where they were joined by co-stars Billy Magnussen and Pom Klementieff as well as director Matt Spicer.

But it was the two actresses' arrival on the red carpet which really drew attention, with the duo both turning up in black Marc Jacobs minidresses, the only difference being that Aubrey's had gold embellishment while Elizabeth's had silver.

The two stars also wore matching black satin Sophia Webster shoes with crystal detailing on the heels, but Aubrey chose to further accessorize her ensemble with a Tyler Ellis purse and Anita Ko jewelry.

Elizabeth added some sparkle to her look via the addition of an Anita Ko ear cuff and gold Kavant & Sharant rings.

Though turning up in the same outfit as another person on the red carpet is usually a fashion faux pas of the highest order, it seems Aubrey and Elizabeth's twin looks were probably a deliberate reference to the plot of the film.

Ingrid Goes West stars Aubrey, 33, as Ingrid Thorburn, a mentally unstable young woman in Pennsylvania who becomes obsessed with social media "influencer" Taylor Sloane, as played by 28-year-old Elizabeth. When Ingrid decides to drop everything, and move to the West Coast to befriend Taylor in real life, her behavior turns unsettling and increasingly dangerous.

Neither star has commented on their matching looks as yet.

However, the actresses weren't the only people to get dolled up for the event, with French star Pom also shining in a teal Gucci dress with tiger motif on the back, which she matched with black Stella Luna sandals and Amanda Pearl jewelry.

