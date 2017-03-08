Azealia Banks' bench warrant withdrawn

Share

The musician has avoided a stint in jail.

Rapper Azealia Banks is no longer a wanted woman after a New York City judge retracted a bench warrant against her.

The 212 hitmaker failed to show up at a court hearing on Monday (06Mar17) for her misdemeanor battery case, in which she stands accused of spitting at and biting a female bouncer outside a nightclub in 2015.

However, Banks dodged a bullet on Tuesday (07Mar17) when she actually turned up to the courthouse to appear before Judge Kathryn Paek, who decided to lift the bench warrant after chastising the musician for being a no-show the day before.

According to PageSix, the 25-year-old, who had been partying in France for Paris Fashion Week in recent days, stood before the magistrate in knee-high vinyl boots, explaining she was out of the country during Monday's hearing and thought the court date was later in the week.

"I just wanted to apologize for being tardy," she told the judge.

But Judge Paek was having none of it, clapping back: "Not tardy! You missed your court date, your case is on for hearing and trial, and you did not appear. Do you understand the difference?"

After Banks responded with a meek "yes", Assistant District Attorney Andrea Kimmell stepped in to launch another attack by asking the judge to slap the star with a $2,000 bail fine for her absence earlier in the week.

Despite Judge Paek giving Banks a stern talking-to earlier in the hearing, Azealia lucked out, as she was released without bail and was able to walk out of the courthouse after the magistrate vacated her arrest warrant.

Her next hearing on the matter is scheduled for 10 March (17).

Banks has found herself in hot water with the judge before - she was supposed to appear in court in September (16), but was a no-show after reportedly missing her flight to New York City from Los Angeles. The rap star made a rescheduled Manhattan court date in November (16), when the magistrate overseeing the case warned her she would serve jail time if she failed to appear at the next hearing.

