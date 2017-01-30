Azealia Banks ends Rihanna feud by posting the singer's telephone number online

Share

The rapper insists President Donald Trump's immigration ban is necessary to prevent terrorists entering the U.S..

Azealia Banks took her Rihanna feud into overdrive on Sunday (29Jan17) when she posted the singer's personal telephone number on social media.

The two stars fell out when Banks took aim at the Umbrella singer for remarks she made about President Donald Trump's controversial weekend immigration ban.

Upon learning the new leader had signed an executive order to close America's borders to travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria and four other nations, Rihanna tweeted: "Disgusted. The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!"

Her comments left Trump fan Banks outraged, and she lashed out at Rihanna and the other celebrities opposed to the President's immigration policy, suggesting they should all "shut up and sit down".

She added, "Stop chastising the president. It’s stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people. Hoping the president fails is like getting on an airplane and hoping the pilot crashes. What makes you think, the USA is going to enter the Middle East destroy a bunch of s**t and pull out without any real repercussions????"

Banks also pointed out that Rihanna wasn't even a U.S. citizen, suggesting she had no right to comment on Trump's immigration action.

Rihanna responded by posting a photo of herself pouting her lips on Instagram, adding, "The face you make when you a immigrant," while also poking fun at Banks' recent witchcraft controversy when she posted video of herself cleaning out a closet she had used to sacrifice chickens.

Banks wouldn't let the feud lie and raged: "What rihanna meant was …. 'I GREW UP PLAYING SOCCER IN A DIRT YARD WITH A COCONUT AND OPEN MY LEGS FOR ANY AND EVERY MOTHERF**KER WHO I THINK I CAN GET TO WRITE ME SONGS OR BUY ME DRUGS. I CAN BARELY PERFORM BECAUSE I LINE MY BROWN BLUNTS WITH CRYSTAL METH AND AM OFTEN VERY WINDED ON STAGE'."

She then shared Rihanna's phone number and added: "Rihanna plz stop being stupid and read some books. I beg you."

This is the rapper's latest celebrity feud - she has also taken aim at Iggy Azalea, Russell Crowe and Zayn Malik.

In October (16), Banks claimed actor Crowe called her the n-word and choked her before carrying her out of his Beverly Hilton hotel suite during a dinner party.

A source close to Crowe told Us Weekly she was the one yelling the n-word at everyone else, adding, "Russell behaved like a hero. He acted in defense of his guests and removed her from his suite by putting her in a bear hug and picking her up."

