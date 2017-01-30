Azealia Banks fires off at Rihanna over Muslim ban remarks

Share

The rapper can understand why America has closed its borders to potential terrorists.

Outspoken hip hop star Azealia Banks has sparked a new feud with Rihanna after taking aim at the singer for remarks she made online about President Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban.

The Umbrella star was one of many celebrities who took to social media over the weekend (28-29Jan17) to fire off about the new U.S. leader's executive order aimed at keeping travelers from Iran, Iraq and five other countries out of America.

Rihanna, who took part in last weekend's (21-22Jan17) pro-women and anti-Trump rallies, admitted she was "devastated" by the controversial new policy.

She tweeted: "America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS (bulls***).

That prompted Banks, who has openly admitted she supports Trump, to take aim at the singer and the other celebrities outraged by the executive order via Instagram on Sunday (29Jan17).

Banks raged: "You don't get to show up in another man's country, kill his young, his wives, ruin his home and think a peace talk Is going to be the end of it. ITS NOT. There's absolutely no way to end this war but to finish it ourselves.

"It's TERRIBLE, do I agree with it, NO, do I personally like what's happening, NO! But I can say that as an American who enjoys her safety and overall ability to maintain a certain level of ignorance... I am 100% shook about open borders and would be reallllllllllllly scared for my self and my family if any parts of that war began to become real on this soil."

She then turned on Rihanna and added: "As far as Rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down."

Rihanna responded to Banks’ attack with a kissing face selfie on Instagram, and added the caption: "The face you make when you a immigrant (sic)", while poking fun at the rapper's recent witchcraft controversy, adding, "#stayawayfromthechickens, #iheartnuggets and #saveourhens".

Azealia turned many followers off when she recently posted video footage of herself cleaning out a closet in her home online. The nook appeared to be splattered with chicken feathers and dried blood and Banks joked about her love for the occult, leading many to believe she sacrificed fowl in the hideaway.

She didn't do much to play down the controversy, saying in the video, "The amount of c**p that is about to come off my floor right now guys, oh my God. Three years worth of brujeria (witchcraft). Yes, you know, I got to scrape all this s**t up. I got my sandblaster and my goggles. It's about to go down."

She added, "Real witches do real things."

The video has since been taken down.

