Batman v Superman bags four awards at the Razzies

The movie won four awards, including Worst Screen Combo for Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party both scooped four awards at the Razzies.

The DC superhero movie featured heavily in the 2017 Razzies shortlist, though its stars Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill lost out on the Worst Actor award to documentary maker Dinesh D'Souza on Saturday (25Feb17).

D'Souza, director, star and writer of mockumentary Hillary's America, which criticized President Donald Trump's opponent, gave an acceptance speech at the awards ceremony, where his documentary also won the ceremony's biggest prize - Worst Picture.

"Being sort of dissed by you guys, this is absolutely fantastic," he said. "My audience loves the fact that you hate me. Thank you."

The awards, also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, also honored D'Souza with Worst Director, alongside Bruce Schooley, while Rebekah Turner, who portrayed Clinton in the film, was named Worst Actress.

Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice nabbed the honor of Worst Screenplay, Worst Screen Combo for Ben's Batman and Henry's Superman, and Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.

Jesse Eisenberg, who was ridiculed for his portrayal of villain Lex Luthor in the superhero sequel, won Worst Supporting Actor, while Kristen Wiig was awarded Worst Supporting Actress for her Zoolander 2 performance.

Mel Gibson, who is nominated for an Oscar for his directorial work on Hacksaw Ridge, was honored with the Razzie Redeemer Award following his success with the World War Two movie, starring Andrew Garfield.

Razzie winners are voted for by more than 1,000 people from 24 countries, who sign up online and pay a $40 (£32) membership fee.

© Cover Media