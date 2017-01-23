Beaches costume designer shares Idina Menzel's wardrobe secrets

Share

Idina Menzel looked "amazing" and strong in a purple Zac Posen gown for the finale of her TV movie, Beaches.

Idina Menzel channeled Madonna and Gwen Stefani through her outfits in the TV reboot of Beaches.

The Frozen actress stars in the Lifetime drama as entertainer CC Bloom, originally portrayed by Bette Midler in the 1988 original about two women’s friendship over the years. Rather than pulling looks straight from the first film, costume director Rhona Meyers gave Idina her own unique outfits.

“Idina, instead of making her more like Bette, which was ‘80s flamboyant kind of a bit over the top, we did that style, but kept her edgy, more rock and roll. In a way she didn’t know who she was but wanted to be someone,” Rhona explained to Footwear News. “We made her Madonna and Gwen Stefani, and we gave her a look of the artist she emulated until she came into her own and had her own style, but obviously she had money later and looked much richer.”

Nia Long plays CC’s best friend Hillary Whitney, a role made famous by Barbara Hershey, and Rhona made sure Hillary’s wardrobe was “muted” to make sure all eyes on CC.

The production called in a host of designer shoes, with Idina rocking everything from Fendi to Gucci.

Asked to name her favorite outfit from the shoot, Rhona went for the purple gown Idina wears during a performance in one of the final scenes.

“We tried on a lot of dresses for the final scene and that (Zac Posen) one was amazing on her,” Rhona gushed. “It just felt strong. But for that scene the (Jimmy Choo) shoes were just part of the outfit instead of starting it. Usually the jacket or the shoes is what I build an outfit around, but the dress was amazing on her.”

