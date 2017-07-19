Beatles clothing coming to Selfridges as part of Sgt. Pepper capsule collection

Share

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band was released 50 years ago last month.

Bosses at top U.K. store Selfridges have teamed up with creatives at the Beatles' Apple Corps to offer fans the chance to dress up in Sgt. Pepper clothing.

The 50 Years of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band capsule collection will launch in the U.K. on Wednesday (19Jul17) at Selfridges stores in London, Birmingham, and Manchester, and online.

The launch coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Fab Four's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album, and will feature as part of Selfridges' Music Matters campaign, which celebrates the links between music and style and runs in store throughout the summer (17).

The 50 Years of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band collection, produced under license from Apple Corps, is comprised of T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and a custom denim jacket.

A Selfridges spokesperson says, "It was 50 years ago this June 1 when The Beatles' John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr astonished and delighted the world, ushering in the Summer of Love with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, a groundbreaking masterwork that became popular music's most universally acclaimed album.

"Upon its release, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band initially spent 148 weeks in the British chart, including a total of 27 weeks at number one.

"During its first U.S. chart run, the album held the number one spot for 15 of the 88 weeks it appeared in the Top 200. Sgt. Pepper won four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and it remains one of the most influential and bestselling albums of all time."

In 2003, officials at the U.S. Library of Congress selected Sgt. Pepper for the National Recording Registry, while it tops Rolling Stone magazine's definitive list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

A remastered re-release to mark the album's 50th anniversary topped the U.K. charts again in June (17).

