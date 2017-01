Share

The movie looks like it will be absolutely beautiful!

Clocking in at just under 2 and ½ minutes, the final trailer for the upcoming Beauty and the Beat live action remake is finally here, and it looks absolutely gorgeous! We can’t wait to see how Emma Watson plays in her much-anticipated role as Belle.

Watch the trailer:

RELATED ARTICLES:

Céline Dion Announces New Song for Beauty and the Beast

Ian McKellen tried to nab a solo in Beauty and the Beast

Ariana Grande and John Legend to duet on Beauty and the Beast cover

New 'Beauty and the Beast' Trailer Features Emma Watson