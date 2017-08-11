Beckham family takes over Modern Family set

Share

The famous family's eldest child is promoting his new book.

Victoria Beckham took her family to visit the Modern Family set in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (10Aug17).

The former Spice Girl-turned-designer is clearly a fan of the popular sitcom about an extended family and arrived onset with husband David and their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

She shared a cute photo taken in the Dunphy family's living room. Alongside Jesse Taylor Ferguson, Victoria and David posed by the stairs, hands on hips just like Jesse, Brooklyn leaned on the back of the sofa, and Romeo, Cruz, Harper and a friend were seen sitting on the sofa. Victoria and David both sported hats for the visit, she a black baseball cap, he a fedora and a Modern Family T-shirt.

Victoria added the caption: "Dunphy's are out, the Beckham's moved in (sic). The new modern family! #DavidDunphy #mitchstolemypose @jessetyler @davidbeckham X VB." She included a crying with laughter emoji.

Jesse also shared the picture, adding his own comment: "The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!!" He added a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was taking a day off from promoting his new photography book, What I See. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, he shared, "I just started carrying it (camera) everywhere with me, posting on my Instagram. And then I just really enjoyed it and I found out I was pretty good at it. So I just stuck with it."

Victoria also shared a photo of she and Brooklyn on Instagram on 3 August (17) announcing the family's return "back home to LA" to "celebrate". She added she was "so proud" of her son's book launch.

© Cover Media