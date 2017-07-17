Bella Heathcote tries out couture for Dior tribute

Bella Heathcote tries out couture for Dior tribute
Bella Heathcote
Posted by Cover Media on July 17, 2017 at 4:00 am
Actress Bella Heathcote has wowed in a number of Christian Dior couture numbers for a Vogue Australia photoshoot.

Bella Heathcote has posed up a storm in a photoshoot celebrating the work of Christian Dior.

The Australian actress is fast becoming one of Hollywood's rising stars, having landed roles in flicks such as Dark Shadows, The The Neon Demon and Fifty Shades Darker.

But for her latest gig, Bella has tried her hand at modeling and fronted a shoot for Vogue Australia in which she sports a range of beautiful creations designed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

In the cover shoot, as photographed by Paolo Roversi and styled by Alex White, the star dons an ethereal white gown with delicate silver beading in the form of flowing leaves.

While in another photo, Bella wears a stunning white cape covered in cherry blossom-inspired beading and embellishment.

Though the 30-year-old enjoyed getting dressed up for the shoot, she explained that when it comes to career and profile, she wants to "be herself, as much as I can".

She also shared that she is intrinsically drawn to playing edgy and interesting characters, and will next be seen on screen as Olive Byrne in drama Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, which also stars Luke Evans and Rebecca Hall.

"I mean, I wouldn't say that I'm depressive, but there's another side, and what drew me most to acting was that I realized it was a safe place to have my feelings," she shared. "In Fifty Shades Darker, I liked playing Leila because she was so disturbed - she was much further down that spectrum than any other character I've played."

Bella's shoot was held in conjunction with the National Gallery of Victoria, where new Australian exhibition The House of Dior: Seventy Years of Haute Couture opens in August (17).

© Cover Media

Related news

Celine Dion brings style A-game to Paris for Couture Week

Posted on 04/07/2017
Celine Dion, Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, and Kirsten Dunst were among the celebrities to attend the Dior show on Monday (03Jul17).

Drew Barrymore reunites with 'sister' Cameron Diaz

Posted on 17/07/2017
Drew Barrymore couldn't speak more highly of friend Cameron Diaz and how she made her "feel beyond beautiful".

Naomi Watts: 'I'll always be thankful to Pink Floyd and their fans'

Posted on 17/07/2017
The actress was up for a role in pal Nicole Kidman's cult TV drama Big Little Lies.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Top 5 Water Parks near Montreal

All photo albums

Facebook