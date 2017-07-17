Bella Heathcote tries out couture for Dior tribute

Share

Actress Bella Heathcote has wowed in a number of Christian Dior couture numbers for a Vogue Australia photoshoot.

The Australian actress is fast becoming one of Hollywood's rising stars, having landed roles in flicks such as Dark Shadows, The The Neon Demon and Fifty Shades Darker.

But for her latest gig, Bella has tried her hand at modeling and fronted a shoot for Vogue Australia in which she sports a range of beautiful creations designed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

In the cover shoot, as photographed by Paolo Roversi and styled by Alex White, the star dons an ethereal white gown with delicate silver beading in the form of flowing leaves.

While in another photo, Bella wears a stunning white cape covered in cherry blossom-inspired beading and embellishment.

Though the 30-year-old enjoyed getting dressed up for the shoot, she explained that when it comes to career and profile, she wants to "be herself, as much as I can".

She also shared that she is intrinsically drawn to playing edgy and interesting characters, and will next be seen on screen as Olive Byrne in drama Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, which also stars Luke Evans and Rebecca Hall.

"I mean, I wouldn't say that I'm depressive, but there's another side, and what drew me most to acting was that I realized it was a safe place to have my feelings," she shared. "In Fifty Shades Darker, I liked playing Leila because she was so disturbed - she was much further down that spectrum than any other character I've played."

Bella's shoot was held in conjunction with the National Gallery of Victoria, where new Australian exhibition The House of Dior: Seventy Years of Haute Couture opens in August (17).

