Bella Thorne looking for real love with a girl

Bella Thorne looking for real love with a girl
Bella Thorne
Posted by Cover Media on April 12, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The actress has had enough of casual romance.

Actress Bella Thorne is looking for a real love affair with a girl after a string of casual flings with guys.

The 19-year-old bisexual is currently single after links to Tyler Posey, singer Charlie Puth, and basketball star Chandler Parsons, and she's ready to get super-serious with another woman.

"I've done other stuff with girls, but I really want to actually date a girl," she tells Harper's Bazaar.

And she insists her next big romance will be for real, because she's tired of being alone: "I could not be more single. This is the longest I've been super single... There are so many unwritten rules about dating which I don't like. I'd rather be super faithful and give my all to one person.

"I don't like having my phone blown up by a bunch of different guys where I don't really know where I stand with any of them. It sucks."

And she'd really like to find a lasting love she can spend this Christmas with: "It's very lonely. I don't have much family, so if I'm in a relationship with somebody they kind of become my family in that way."

But before she leaps into love again, the Blended star has to navigate the dating pool, and she insists finding a girl to date is much more difficult.

"I can't tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends, and I don't want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I'm just being her friend," she tells the publication. "What if I kiss a girl and she's like, 'Oh, I'm just your friend dude, I can't believe you just crossed that boundary'. I'm confused on what they want from me."

She already has the perfect partner in mind - fellow bisexual actress Kristen Stewart: "She's so hot," she giggles. "She seems like the raddest chick, I'd be so down."

© Cover Media

Related news

Paris Jackson: 'I was my father Michael's favorite'

Posted on 15/03/2017
Paris Jackson finds it sad that all people want to talk to her about is her father.

Frances Bean Cobain graffitis face on billboard in Marc Jacobs ad

Posted on 27/03/2017
Frances Bean Cobain was given freedom to change up an image of her on a Marc Jacobs billboard in Melrose Place.

Bella Thorne suffering from depression

Posted on 05/04/2017
Bella Thorne also told fans recently she hated "not being in a relationship".

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

24 Things Only 80's & 90's School Kids will Remember

All photo albums

Facebook