Bella Thorne looking for real love with a girl

The actress has had enough of casual romance.

Actress Bella Thorne is looking for a real love affair with a girl after a string of casual flings with guys.

The 19-year-old bisexual is currently single after links to Tyler Posey, singer Charlie Puth, and basketball star Chandler Parsons, and she's ready to get super-serious with another woman.

"I've done other stuff with girls, but I really want to actually date a girl," she tells Harper's Bazaar.

And she insists her next big romance will be for real, because she's tired of being alone: "I could not be more single. This is the longest I've been super single... There are so many unwritten rules about dating which I don't like. I'd rather be super faithful and give my all to one person.

"I don't like having my phone blown up by a bunch of different guys where I don't really know where I stand with any of them. It sucks."

And she'd really like to find a lasting love she can spend this Christmas with: "It's very lonely. I don't have much family, so if I'm in a relationship with somebody they kind of become my family in that way."

But before she leaps into love again, the Blended star has to navigate the dating pool, and she insists finding a girl to date is much more difficult.

"I can't tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends, and I don't want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I'm just being her friend," she tells the publication. "What if I kiss a girl and she's like, 'Oh, I'm just your friend dude, I can't believe you just crossed that boundary'. I'm confused on what they want from me."

She already has the perfect partner in mind - fellow bisexual actress Kristen Stewart: "She's so hot," she giggles. "She seems like the raddest chick, I'd be so down."

