Bella Thorne loves her 'funky' blue hair

Share

Bella Thorne describes herself as a Smurf with her blue clothes matching her coloured hair.

Bella Thorne "feels good" now she’s given into her desire to dye her hair blue.

The Shake It Up! star unveiled her new tresses on Instagram earlier this month (Jan17), her latest style incarnation after previously rocking red and blonde hues. As she isn’t filming anything at the moment Bella, 19, saw it as the perfect opportunity to fulfill her beauty dream.

“It feels good and I always love funky hair colors. I always wanted blue hair, I wanted green hair, purple hair, so it’s just fun to do,” she told PeopleStyle, revealing she removed her extensions and chopped two inches off as well because her ends were starting to look “a little ratty”.

“Even though it was growing and it was getting long, it was still looking kind of split at the ends,” she shared. “I dyed it blue, just because I felt like it. My sister dyed hers pink and we just like doing it to be matching and coordinated. It was just fun. Her boyfriend did his color too. It was cool.”

Bella’s older sibling Dani has been mixing up her look recently and the siblings love it when people get confused about who is who. Both sport various piercings, including their septums, and they’ve even got matching tattoos to solidify their bond.

“We’re always just doing funky, cool, hipster stuff,” Bella grinned. “I feel dope when we all dye our hair, especially because her boyfriend, Justin, will dye his hair, too. We’re just that color crew. Always wearing funky bright colors, I’m always wearing all one color. I was going through a phase where I was wearing all green, and now I’m a Smurf, I’m Young Smurf, because I’m all blue. I’m literally wearing head to toe blue."

© Cover Media