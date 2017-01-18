Bella Thorne: 'Nude pictures do not feature ex Gregg Sulkin'

Share

The English actor has yet to comment on the photos.

Bella Thorne has come to ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin's defense after alleged nude photos of him leaked online, insisting the pictures are not of the English actor.

Earlier this week (ends20Jan17), pictures of a man holding his penis surfaced online and they were shared by social media users, who referred to them as "Gregg Sulkin's nudes".

However, Bella insists the pictures, which do not show the man's face, don't belong to Gregg.

"Haha I'm telling you this isn't greggs d**k," she wrote on Twitter.

Bella also shared the picture on social media and her decision to retweet the image was met with mixed reactions. Many of her fans subsequently urged her to delete the post.

Gregg has yet to comment on the pictures.

The 19-year-old and Gregg split in August (16) after a year of dating.

"After much thought and soul-searching, we have made the difficult decision to end our relationship," a joint statement to People.com read. "We will always love each other and have a deep respect for one another, as we have each grown to be better people because of our time together. Our schedules made seeing each other difficult, and we decided that for now this would be best."

Meanwhile, the Shake it Up! star came under fire in December (16) after reports linking her to a love triangle with Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth surfaced, and some of her fans were convinced she was cheating on Tyler when beach pictures of her and the singer appeared online.

She clarified she had split from Tyler weeks before the photos were taken, and insisted she was just friends with Charlie.

The redhead split from her longtime boyfriend Tristan Klier in 2014 and she was also previously linked to Brandon Lee, the son of actress Pamela Anderson and rocker Tommy Lee.

© Cover Media