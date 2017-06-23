Bella Thorne parties with Scott Disick after dubbing him too 'hardcore' for her

Share

Bella and Scott's night out together comes after the actress insisted he was too "hardcore".

Bella Thorne has been spotted arm-in-arm with lothario Scott Disick after recently claiming his partying was "too much" for her.

The 19-year-old set tongues wagging with a series of photos of herself posing in what appeared to be the reality star's backyard earlier this week (beg19Jun17), though it wasn’t long ago that she insisted his heavy drinking is what made her call time on their fling in Cannes last month.

But it seems Bella can’t stay away from Scott, who has three children with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, as on Thursday night (22Jun) the Blended actress was spotted out and about with him after an evening at 1OAK in West Hollywood.

Mail Online reports the pair were sat together in the venue throughout the night while joined by friends, though upon leaving the club Bella was snapped trying to hide her face. The pink-haired beauty was also seen with a pal outside the club, showing off her taut stomach in a white lacy bralet with metallic leggings and a snakeskin jacket.

Bella opened up about her and Scott’s brief romance during an interview with Complex magazine after the pair put on various public displays of affection while holidaying in France. The 34-year-old's alcohol and drug addictions have been heavily documented in reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians and he’s already spent several stints in rehab.

Scott was also spotted getting cozy with a string with other women while in Cannes, though Bella didn't comment on them.

"Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot," she sighed to the publication. "And it just ended up... I just wasn’t down. I was like, 'I gotta leave'. We were (at Cannes) a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to f**king dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me.”

