Bella Thorne: 'People need to get over me and Scott Disick'

Share

Bella Thorne has set her sights on a potential new beau.

Bella Thorne has urged people to stop speculating about her relationship with Scott Disick, insisting she now has her eye on someone new.

Pool photos of the couple together in Cannes, France, in May (17) sent gossip into overdrive, suggesting Bella was dating Kourtney Kardashian's ex. She left the city a few days after arriving, saying it "wasn't for her", at which point Scott was seen cosying up to a number of different women.

Since then, Bella and Scott have been seen together on various occasions, but the Famous in Love star insisted their relationship is solely platonic as she spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the iGo.Live event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"I have absolutely nothing to say," she insisted. "We're friends. Deal with it. People can be friends, it's a thing. It actually happens, so get over it, guys."

Bella also said that she has already set her sights on another potential partner, laughing: "I have my eye on (someone). I'm sure you'll figure it out soon enough."

When asked if her crush was on Scott, Bella laughed: "Oh goodness. No!"

The red-headed beauty previously explained during a chat on Jenny McCarthy's radio show earlier this month that she and Scott had never taken their romance to an intimate level.

"I was never with him sexually," she said, before insisting she hadn't fallen out with the Kardashian/Jenner clan over the alleged fling.

"I’m very friendly with Kylie and Kendall; Kylie and I used to be really close," she added. "As far as I know, they’re super chill."

Meanwhile, Bella also insisted that party-loving Scott is a lot nicer than he comes across on the family reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"With any reality show, they want the drama," she said. "They want the stuff that sells. I’ve never seen Keeping Up with the Kardashians. I’ve seen one episode when I started talking to Scott.

"Some people were like, 'You gotta see who he is...', and then I saw it and I was like, 'It’s really unfortunate that there’s somebody that people always pick on... There’s always that character'."

© Cover Media