Bella Thorne promoting new Biore skincare line

The Blended star is sick of the abuse she receives on social media for sharing pictures of her imperfect skin.

Bella Thorne is hoping her commitment to a new Biore line will help her combat acne.

The actress is the skincare brand's new spokeswoman for a line of anti-acne products which features a cleanser to target greasy skin and two scrubs for oily and combination skin.

"I’ve struggled with my acne a lot," Thorne tells PeopleStyle, "I always post it on my Snapchat."

She also posts about her skin troubles for her 14 million followers on Instagram and last week (ends06Jan17), she wrote, "It is normal to have acne. EVERY1 does! It's only our society and social media outlets like this one that tells us we have to have 'perfect skin' to be considered socially acceptable."

She continued, "I'm here to tell you rn (right now) F**K THAT. I'm going to show my skin for what is it and own it (sic)."

The 19-year-old star has also repeatedly mentioned her love of Biore products and seems to be a big fan of the brand's Deep Cleansing Pore Strips. Bella's skincare routine includes the daily use of Biore Charcoal Acne Clearing Cleanser, and an occasional Baking Soda Acne Scrub.

"Both have really been working for me," she smiles. "I’m like, ‘This stuff is dope!'”

In the past, Thorne's acne was so bad she was forced to use prescription drug Accutane, and she has also battled dermatitis. Now she's hoping her continued efforts to help others suffering with bad skin will see an end to the online trolling she has encountered.

“(Not only do) you look in the mirror and you don’t like what you see, but everybody looks at you and they judge you on your skin,” she complains. “I’ve had a lot of people just say to me, ‘Why don’t you just wash your face?’ and I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me right now?'”

